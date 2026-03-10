A new poll shows who Americans trust over the CDC

Americans express greater confidence in federal career scientists and independent medical groups than in the political leaders running U.S. health agencies, and they are more likely to accept vaccine recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics than from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a University of Pennsylvania survey.

The new findings come after the Trump administration in January took the unprecedented step of overhauling the CDC’s routine childhood immunization schedule, bypassing the government’s traditional advisory process and advancing Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s long-standing effort to reshape pediatric vaccine policy.