Three-quarters of U.S. adults see racial and ethnic diversity as a good thing for the country. Similarly, 62% say racial and ethnic diversity has a positive impact on the country’s culture.

Majorities of Democrats (86%) and Republicans (66%) say it’s good that the U.S. population is made up of people of many different races and ethnicities. (These shares include people who identify with or lean toward each party.)

But partisans differ more sharply on how diversity impacts the country’s culture: 82% of Democrats say the impact is positive, while a far smaller share of Republicans (45%) say the same.

We surveyed 10,357 adults from Nov. 17 to 30, 2025, and 3,560 adults from Dec. 8 to 14, 2025. Everyone who took part is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The surveys represent the views of all U.S. adults.

Here are our survey questions, the detailed responses, the methodology for the November survey and the methodology for the December survey.