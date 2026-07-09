Nearly six-in-ten U.S. adults support banning anyone under the age of 16 from using social media sites, according to a new Pew Research Center survey, with support spanning demographic and partisan groups.

About half or more of adults in each age group support this type of measure, with Americans ages 30 to 49 being the most likely to favor it.

We surveyed 9,750 U.S. adults from May 26 to June 1, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population.

Here are the questions we used for this analysis, the topline and the survey methodology.