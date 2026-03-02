Glen Mills, PA – March 2, 2026 – A majority (52%) use AI platforms every week, according to new data from AI User Metrics from Edison Research at SSRS, launched today. The finding marks a watershed moment in consumer technology adoption, signaling that AI has crossed from early adopter territory into mainstream usage. AI User Metrics is now available by subscription, providing twice-monthly insights into this rapidly evolving market.

As of February 2026, ChatGPT is the most used platform with 36% of Americans reporting using it in the past week. Gemini from Google comes in second at 26% and Copilot from Microsoft in third with 14%. The survey indicates significant differences between usage in personal and business settings.

AI User Metrics leverages the probability-based SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus to deliver accurate AI usage data on a regular cadence, providing the most rigorous ongoing data on AI adoption by American consumers available on the market. AI User Metrics fielded its inaugural wave February 6-9, 2026, and a second wave fielded February 20-23, 2026.

“AI adoption is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, and our research is keeping up,” said Megan Lazovick, Vice President at Edison Research at SSRS. “With new models launching regularly and AI companies marketing mainstream audiences, the profile of the AI user is rapidly evolving. This service delivers real-time insights into these shifts as they unfold.”

Introducing AI User Metrics

AI User Metrics is a new subscription research service that monitors awareness and usage of AI platforms across the entire U.S. adult population, updated twice a month. It tracks all major AI chatbot platforms including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot, Grok, and DeepSeek, measuring awareness rates, weekly usage, and purpose of use across personal and professional contexts.

The service uses the SSRS Opinion Panel Omnibus and integrates with the SSRS Opinion Panel’s extensive profile data, enabling subscribers to analyze AI adoption across more than 100 demographic and psychographic variables. This cross-tabulation capability allows subscribers to answer strategic questions such as which populations are adopting AI fastest, how usage differs across income levels, and which platforms are gaining ground among specific demographic segments.

Subscribers gain access to an interactive dashboard with full cross-tabulation capability, customizable data views and exports, and trend analysis across waves, updated every two weeks. Custom cuts and strategic consultation are available for teams with deeper needs.

“Most AI usage data is either outdated by the time it’s published or comes from opt-in panels that skew toward tech enthusiasts,” said Lazovick. “AI User Metrics is built differently. It’s nationally representative, probability-based, and updated often enough to actually inform decisions.”

About Edison Research

Edison Research conducts survey research and provides strategic information to a broad array of clients worldwide, having conducted research in 66 countries. Edison Research’s The Infinite Dial® series has been the survey of record for digital audio, social media, podcasting, smart speakers, and other media-related technologies since 1998. The company’s Share of Ear® survey is the only single-source measure of all audio in the U.S. Edison Research is the leading podcast research company in the world, producing the only survey-based data on podcast listening in the U.S., Edison Podcast Metrics, and has conducted research for many companies in the space. Edison Research was acquired by SSRS in October 2025.

About SSRS

SSRS is breaking the mold on what research companies can do. A full-service market and survey research firm, we use the latest data collection best practices and apply cutting-edge survey methodologies backed by insight from our industry-leading team. We have genuine enthusiasm for our work and a shared goal to connect people through research. Our solutions include groundbreaking approaches that fit for purpose: the SSRS Opinion Panel, Encipher®, SSRS Virtual Insights, the SSRS Text Message panel, and more. Our research areas focus on Health Care and Health Policy, Public Opinion and Policy, Political and Election Polling, Consumer and Lifestyle, and Sports and Entertainment.

Methodology

AI User Metrics is based on a nationally representative sample of approximately 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 or older per wave. Wave 1 was fielded February 6-9, 2026. Wave 2 was fielded February 20-23, 2026. Data collection is conducted twice monthly online and via phone (for non-internet and web-reluctant respondents) using the probability-based SSRS Opinion Panel, recruited through Address-Based Sampling.