Online audio listening in the U.S. continues to climb, reaching another milestone as the format moves closer to universal adoption.

The 2026 edition of Edison Research’s The Infinite Dial finds 81% of Americans age 12 and older listened to online audio during the past month. That is equal to roughly 233 million people who listened to AM/FM webcasts, podcasts, streaming music services. Weekly listening is also approaching a similar level of penetration — 76% of Americans say they listened to online audio during the past week, or about 219 million people.