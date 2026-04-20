Why we can’t sit alone with our thoughts anymore

Washington Post Article Featuring Data from Edison Research at SSRS and Nielsen

Much has been made of the addictive nature of screens and of screen time as a metric of technology overuse. But audio use, too, captures many people’s waking hours, yet it hasn’t been studied nearly as much.

Americans listen to nearly four hours of audio a day, according to Edison Research and Nielsen, and that doesn’t include audiobooks, YouTube rants or ambient noise from the television while you cut up vegetables for dinner. A 2025 Edison report showed that the number of American adults listening to podcasts is at an all-time high, though radio still dominates. For some people, that routine is constant, taking up much of the day.

 

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Audio Edison Research at SSRS
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