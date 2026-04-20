Why we can’t sit alone with our thoughts anymore

Much has been made of the addictive nature of screens and of screen time as a metric of technology overuse. But audio use, too, captures many people’s waking hours, yet it hasn’t been studied nearly as much.

Americans listen to nearly four hours of audio a day, according to Edison Research and Nielsen, and that doesn’t include audiobooks, YouTube rants or ambient noise from the television while you cut up vegetables for dinner. A 2025 Edison report showed that the number of American adults listening to podcasts is at an all-time high, though radio still dominates. For some people, that routine is constant, taking up much of the day.