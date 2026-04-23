Google and YouTube sell billions in advertising every month. But now they’re partnering with SiriusXM to handle a specific bucket of inventory: audio ads that run against YouTube content like podcasts, talk shows and music.

SiriusXM struck a deal with Google, making SiriusXM Media—the group that represents SiriusXM, Pandora, and the company’s network of streaming and podcast networks—the exclusive advertising representative of YouTube audio advertising inventory in the U.S.

More than 212 million monthly listeners in the U.S. engage in “audio-first” content or environments on YouTube, per a study by Edison Research commissioned by SiriusXM Media. The YouTube-SiriusXM deal will give advertisers access to “guaranteed impressions at scale” of audio spots for the first time, with targeting and measurement capabilities akin to YouTube, according to SiriusXM.