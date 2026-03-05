Netflix and YouTube are competing for the same viewers. Netflix is fighting back by encroaching on YouTube’s video content with a slate of nearly 50 video podcasts set to air this year. They have the potential to reach large audiences, with 37 per cent of the US population consuming a video podcast monthly, according to Edison Research at SSRS.

The typical format is fairly simple: people sitting comfortably, talking into microphones. Therefore, each of those shows is also far cheaper to produce than a late-night talk show.