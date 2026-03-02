Edison Research announces the Top 25 Podcasts in the UK from Edison Podcast Metrics based on reach for the fourth quarter of 2025 among weekly podcast listeners ages 15+.

The Joe Rogan Experience, The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett, and The Rest Is Politics top the list, as they did in Q3 2025. The top four shows remain in the same rank order as Q3.

Edison Podcast Metrics is ranked by reach among weekly podcast listeners ages 15+. It is not dependent on podcast download data and does not require podcast networks to opt into its service. At least 2,000 weekly podcast consumers in the UK are surveyed each quarter, and listening behavior is collected regardless of listening platform.