Gambling has become common among adolescent boys, with more than a third of boys gambling before they turn 18. Nearly half of the boys who gamble see online material that promotes gambling, mostly through algorithmic exposure.

Common Sense Media engaged SSRS to conduct this study among boys age 11 to 17 living in the United States. SSRS invited the boys to participate in a self-administered online survey through their parents, who were members of the SSRS Opinion Panel. Data collection was conducted from July 9 to 14, 2025, among a sample of N = 1,017 respondents.

The survey was conducted via the internet in English (977) and Spanish (40). Data was weighted to represent the target population of boys ages 11 to 17. The margin of sampling error for the complete set of weighted data is ± 4.2 percentage points. This section provides information about the sampling procedures and the methods used to collect, process, and weight data for this study.