Pew Research Center conducted two surveys of Americans about 15 morally debated behaviors in spring 2025.

Across a wide range of issues, Americans express morally permissive views. Nearly all U.S. adults (96%) say that eating meat is either morally acceptable or not a moral issue, and 91% take similar positions on using contraceptives to prevent pregnancy.

Republicans and Democrats differ sharply on whether abortion, homosexuality and the death penalty are morally wrong.

We surveyed 3,605 U.S. adults from March 24 to 30, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). This report also includes findings from a separate ATP survey of 8,937 U.S. adults conducted from May 5 to 11, 2025.

Here are the questions used for this analysis, along with responses, and the survey methodology.