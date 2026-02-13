Americans have more negative than positive views of the president and key members of his administration.

58% of Americans say they have an unfavorable view of President Donald Trump, and 40% have a favorable view. By a similar margin, 52% view Vice President JD Vance unfavorably, while 38% have a favorable opinion.

Other members of the administration, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, are also viewed as more unfavorable than favorable, though sizable shares are not familiar with some of them.

We surveyed 8,512 U.S. adults from Jan. 20 to 26, 2026. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel. The survey represents the views of the full U.S. adult population. Here are the survey questions used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.