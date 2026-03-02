How many Americans support the airstrikes against Iran that President Donald Trump ordered this weekend? Do they think the strikes should continue? How concerned are they about a full-scale war with Iran? The Washington Post texted 1,003 Americans on Sunday to ask.

More Americans oppose the strikes than support them, the flash poll found. Perceptions of Trump’s goals vary widely, though a clear majority say his administration has not clearly explained them. Still, about half think the U.S. military’s actions will contribute to long-term U.S. security.

The unpopularity of strikes is driven by political independents, who oppose them by about 2 to 1, 59 percent to 28 percent. Partisans line up predictably, with about 8 in 10 Republicans supporting the strikes and nearly 9 in 10 Democrats opposing them.

This Washington Post poll was conducted by text message on March 1, among a random national sample of 1,003 U.S. adults from the SSRS Opinion Panel, an ongoing survey panel recruited through random sampling of U.S. households. The sample was weighted to match U.S. population demographics, partisanship and 2024 vote choice. Overall results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.