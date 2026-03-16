Nearly four years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a majority of Americans continue to say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Now, with a patchwork of differing state laws in effect, perceptions of abortion access vary by where people live.

A 60% majority of U.S. adults say abortion should be legal in all or most cases. This share is down slightly from the last few years – when attention to the issue was heightened after the high court’s Dobbs decision.

We conducted a survey Jan. 20-26, 2026, among 8,512 U.S. adults recruited through our American Trends Panel (ATP).

Here are the survey questions used for this report, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.