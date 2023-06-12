WWE has experienced an increase in the number of Americans identifying as WWE fans, reaching a record high of 89.9 million in 2022. This represents a growth of 4.8 million compared to the previous year.

The data comes from the SSRS/Luker on Trends Sports Poll, which has been conducted for over 25 years and involves interviews with over 500,000 Americans. WWE sees this increase as a positive indicator of consumer sentiment and market opportunity.

SSRS has been emphasizing its broad family appeal and recent successes in live event attendance and ticket sales. This growth in fan base and positive trends are likely to be advantageous for WWE as it negotiates new media rights deals and explores its merger with Ultimate Fighting Championship.