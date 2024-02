For the past five years, AJC’s State of Antisemitism in America Report – the most comprehensive study of its kind – has measured the impact of antisemitism on Jewish Americans and, for the past four years, compared these findings with how the U.S. general public perceives the threat.

Field work began on October 5, 2023. But on October 7, as Hamas terrorists murdered over 1,200 Jews and Israelis and kidnapped hundreds more, the ground suddenly shifted.