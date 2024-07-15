Eight in 10 New Jerseyans at least moderately trust their local news outlets, but two-thirds don’t think those same organizations have much influence in their communities, according to a new poll conducted by the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University and SSRS, commissioned by the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium.

Sixteen percent of those polled said they trusted local news in their area “a great deal,” and 63% said “a moderate amount,” according to the poll. Two-thirds said their local news media does not have much of an influence in their community.