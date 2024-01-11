American Jewish Committee (AJC) today released new data showing how Hamas’ October 7 terror attack on Israel is affecting American Jews – they are feeling less safe. These data come as the world prepares to mark 100 days since the October 7 Hamas massacre on January 14, 2024. Monday, January 15 also marks two years since the hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, following which AJC found that a large majority of American Jews who heard about the crisis felt less safe.

As part of an AJC public opinion survey conducted this past fall, 78% of American Jews surveyed who had heard at least a little about the terrorist attacks in Israel by Hamas said it made them feel a great deal (20%), a fair amount (23%), or a little (34%) less safe as a Jewish person in the United States. Unsurprisingly, virtually all U.S. Jews (98%) had heard at least a little about the October 7 attacks.