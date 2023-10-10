A new poll of registered voters in Nevada suggests the state is poised to reprise its role as a key battleground in the presidential election next November, while its first-in-the-West Republican caucuses in February could help to cement former President Donald Trump’s hold on the race for his party’s nomination.

President Joe Biden and Trump split registered voters in a hypothetical 2024 matchup in Nevada by a near-even margin with no clear leader: 46% support Biden, 45% Trump in a CNN poll of the state conducted by SSRS. The poll’s results mirror the tight race seen in nearly all recent national polls testing initial reactions to a repeat of the 2020 presidential election, when Biden won Nevada by just over 2 percentage points.