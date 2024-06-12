The majority of American Jews are not running from, but rather embracing their Jewish identity and support for Israel. That is one of the key overarching takeaways from American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) 2024 Survey of American Jewish Opinion.

The AJC contracted with SSRS to conduct the 2024 Survey of American Jewish Opinion, the seventh in a series of surveys on American Jewish opinion starting in 2016. The 2024 survey interviewed Jewish adults in the United States to gain a better understanding of the range of opinions they hold on various topics, including Israel, antisemitism, Jewish life and education, and politics – particularly in the post-October 7 world.