Americans’ views of President Joe Biden’s job performance have ebbed since the start of the year, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds. The public’s views of the national economy remain lackluster, with more than 4 in 10 saying they’re seriously concerned rising costs could push them out of their own communities.

Roughly 4 in 10 Americans say the economy or the cost of living is the most important issue facing the country, far above the share who name any other issue, and few express optimism about where the economy is headed.