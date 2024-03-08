More than 6 in 10 Americans who watched President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address had a positive reaction to the speech, according to a CNN Poll conducted by SSRS, with a smaller 35% reacting very positively.

That pattern of widespread but tempered positivity mirrors the reception for Biden’s speeches in previous years. Last year, 72% of viewers reacted positively, with 34% saying their reaction was very positive – the lowest “very positive” number in CNN’s polling dating back to 1998. In 2022, 71% had a positive reaction, with 41% saying their reaction was very positive.