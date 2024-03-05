This article evaluates the use of dynamic adaptive design methods to target outbound computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) in the California Health Interview Survey (CHIS). CHIS is a large-scale, annual study that uses an address-based sample (ABS) with push-to-Web mailings, followed by outbound CATI follow-up for addresses with appended phone numbers.

JSAM article March 2024 CHIS and CATI