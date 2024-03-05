This article evaluates the use of dynamic adaptive design methods to target outbound computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) in the California Health Interview Survey (CHIS). CHIS is a large-scale, annual study that uses an address-based sample (ABS) with push-to-Web mailings, followed by outbound CATI follow-up for addresses with appended phone numbers.
New Journal of Survey Statistics and Methodology Article features CHIS data
Authored by Mickey Jackson of SSRS and Todd Hughes and Jiangzhou Fu of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research