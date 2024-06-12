The use of mixed-mode surveys has grown rapidly in recent years, due to both technological advances and the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased mixing of modes (and the adoption of newer digital modes like web and text messaging) necessitates an evaluation of the impact of these newer designs on survey errors and costs, as well as new techniques for disaggregating and adjusting for nonresponse and measurement errors. This special issue highlights recent innovations, applications, and evaluations of mixed-mode survey designs and identifies areas where additional research is required.