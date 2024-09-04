A new BioMed Central study demonstrates the role that skin color discrimination plays in negative reproductive health experiences. While this is not surprising given that those with racist ideologies developed the concept of these racial and ethnic categories, the apparent association with darker skin colors and avoidance of seeking birth control provides evidence that structural and individual racism continues to have far-reaching and insidious consequences.

The data for this analysis were collected through a cross-sectional survey of N = 1299 women aged 18 to 44 reached online from February 10 through March 31, 2022. Respondents were recruited through a stratified random address-based sample (ABS) of Harris County, Texas (n = 777) and online non-probability-based opt-in panels (n = 522). Eligibility criteria included identifying as a woman or as currently able to become pregnant, between the ages of 18 and 44, and living in Harris County, Texas. Data collection was conducted by SSRS.