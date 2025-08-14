The most recent Pew Philadelphia Resident Survey, conducted Jan. 2 to March 10 of this year, covered key issues facing Philadelphians. It included questions about views of the city, public safety, and personal finances. The survey also asked whether respondents had children under age 18 living in their household.

Among survey respondents overall, 31% said they had children in their household, while 69% said they did not. Breaking down the totals among respondents, 60% of women, 69% of employed city residents, and 43% of those with a high school degree or less education said they had children living under their roof. Black, non-Hispanic residents made up 46% of respondents with children, while 36% were White, non-Hispanic. Philadelphians with children were nearly evenly distributed across city neighborhoods—except Center City, which included few households with children.

Philadelphians with children had a less optimistic outlook for the future of the city than those without, even though it was still positive overall. A little more than half (54%) of people with children said they viewed the city as going in the right direction, marginally less than the 61% of respondents without children who felt that way. In addition, 53% of residents with children said the city’s best days are ahead, compared with 61% of residents without children.