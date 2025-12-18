Address-based sampling (ABS), often implemented through push-to-web designs, has become a leading strategy for survey research, offering near-complete coverage of the housed population. However, ABS-only designs tend to underrepresent certain populations such as Hispanics, Black/African Americans, individuals with lower education and income, and younger adults. To address these limitations, the current research evaluates the addition of prepaid cell phone (PPD) samples to ABS designs.

Led by Arina Goyle, Ph.D., with co-authors Susan Sherr, Ph.D., and Cameron McPhee, MA.