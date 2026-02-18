This era is both the best time and the worst time for fans to watch sports. Fans can watch games from around the world on devices they carry in their pockets, but it’s never been more costly and difficult to find games. As media becomes more fragmented, streaming services can offer lucrative deals for leagues and teams, but they must weigh short-term financial gains with the long-term impact on fan base development. Leagues will be in the best position to grow their fan bases when they cast a wide net by choosing the right mix of traditional TV and streaming partners.

Chad Menefee, SSRS Executive Vice President of Strategic Intelligence, shares new insights in Sports Business Journal.