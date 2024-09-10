No American sport can match college football’s tradition, rivalries, game-day experience or the value of each game during the regular season. The sport is positioned to become even bigger, but it’s also at risk of abandoning the elements that made it so great in the first place.

We might assume that fans understand all the changes and will continue to support the sport no matter how much it evolves. Is that a reasonable assumption, though?

To start, it’s helpful to see where college football stands today. Sports Poll has been tracking interest in college football for the past 30 years. In a new SBJ Article, Chad Menefee uses Sports Poll data to explore how college football is positioned to become even bigger, but it’s also at risk of abandoning the elements that make it great.