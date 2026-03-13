About half of Americans (53%) said in a summer 2025 survey that they had seen a movie in theaters in the past year. A small share (7%) said they’d never seen a movie in theaters.

Younger U.S. adults were more likely than older ones to say they’d been to a movie theater in the past year. Two-thirds of those ages 18 to 29 had done this, compared with 39% of Americans ages 65 and older.

We surveyed 9,916 U.S. adults from July 8 to Aug. 3, 2025, online and by phone. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP). The survey reflects the views of all U.S. adults.

Here are the questions we used for this analysis, the detailed responses and the survey methodology.