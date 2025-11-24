The most common way that Americans prefer to get their news is by watching it: 44% of U.S. adults say this, according to an August 2025 Pew Research Center survey. A smaller share (37%) prefers to get news by reading it, while 19% prefer listening to the news.

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to understand Americans’ preferences on how to consume news.

