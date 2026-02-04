Nielsen Podcast Fusion, powered by Edison Research, enables advertisers and agencies to plan, optimize, and compare all major media types – including podcasts, TV, radio, digital, and social – in one place. This data fusion integrates the industry-leading Edison Podcast Metrics into Nielsen’s widely used media planning tool, Nielsen Media Impact (NMI).

“The integration of Edison Research’s Podcast Data into Nielsen Media Impact (NMI) represents a significant milestone in media planning,” said Rich Tunkel, managing director of Nielsen Audio. “With Nielsen at the forefront of media measurement, advertisers can now see exactly how podcasts complement traditional channels like linear TV, and better understand how podcasts are a powerful engine for incremental reach, particularly among high-value audiences.”