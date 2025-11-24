Even though more Americans now use streaming services – like Netflix – than subscribe to cable or satellite TV, most people who say they get news from television still rely on cable, satellite or broadcast channels.

Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to understand the ways Americans get news from television and how digital options may be changing that.

For this analysis, we surveyed 5,153 U.S. adults from Aug. 18 to 24, 2025. Everyone who took part in this survey is a member of the Center’s American Trends Panel (ATP), a group of people recruited through national, random sampling of residential addresses who have agreed to take surveys regularly. This kind of recruitment gives nearly all U.S. adults a chance of selection. Interviews were conducted either online or by telephone with a live interviewer. The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education and other factors. Read more about the ATP’s methodology.

