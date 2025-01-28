FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – January 28, 2025 – SSRS, the full-service public opinion and research firm that is redefining research to impact positive change, is pleased to announce that Edye Twer has joined the firm as Executive Vice President and lead of the Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle Division.

In this position, Edye will collaborate with the Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle team to enhance and productize the Sports Poll suite of services. She will drive business development focusing on existing offerings and new solutions including Sports Poll Global, a syndicated study that captures the pulse of global communities.

With 40 years of market research experience in Media and Entertainment, Edye has worked with major media clients and has established herself as a specialist in all types of media research and analysis, particularly content testing. Her career has spanned many facets of custom and syndicated research, including client service and sales, operations, and management, where she has earned a reputation for identifying key research challenges, developing effective surveys, and delivering actionable insights across various platforms.

“We are thrilled to have Edye join our team and lead our Sport, Entertainment and Lifestyle Division,” said Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS. “Her extensive experience in custom research, along with her expertise in media and content testing, makes her an invaluable asset to both SSRS and our clients. We look forward to the continued growth and success of this division under her leadership.”

Edye’s strong client relationships, leadership skills, and research competence will play a significant role in the ongoing development of the Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle Division at SSRS.

SSRS is a full-service public opinion and survey research firm with a dedicated team of critical thinkers. We have genuine enthusiasm for our work and a shared goal to connect people through research. SSRS solutions include groundbreaking approaches fit for purpose: the SSRS Opinion Panel and Omnibus, Encipher®, additional online solutions, and custom research programs. Our research areas include Health Care and Health Policy, Public Opinion and Policy, and Sports, Entertainment, and Lifestyle. SSRS projects include complex strategic and tactical initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide.

