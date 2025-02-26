FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – February 26, 2025 – SSRS, the full-service public opinion and research firm that is redefining research to impact positive change, announced today that Jenny Berg has joined the organization as Vice President.

In this role, Jenny will drive the continued expansion of SSRS’s client portfolio, with a particular focus on financial services, travel and transportation, and workplace and technology trends. She brings a proven track record in delivering impactful insights and fostering growth. SSRS clients will immediately benefit from Jenny’s ability to craft data-driven narratives to inform organizational strategy and drive decision making.

Kristen Purcell, SSRS Executive Vice President, said, “Jenny embodies the rare combination of deep research expertise and effective data mining and storytelling. She understands that in addition to gathering rigorous data, the most valuable service we deliver to clients is the ability to see the story within their data and what it means for their organization and the public. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jenny on the SSRS team.”

Jenny joins SSRS from Ipsos, where she spent 15 years designing and executing research for high profile clients and uncovering key insights into some of the most pressing social and cultural trends of the day. Her expertise spans quantitative and qualitative methodologies, data analysis and visualization, and designing research that meets and exceeds her client’s needs.

