Glen Mills, PA – November 13, 2024 – SSRS, the full-service public opinion and research firm that is redefining research to impact positive change, announced that Kristen Conrad has been promoted to Senior Vice President.

In her new role, Kristen will lead the execution of complex research projects, leveraging her vast experience to enhance the firm’s methodologies and strategic offerings. She will oversee a wide range of projects, particularly around policy research and analysis, election polling, and state and local level data collection. Kristen will apply her expertise with mixed-mode research design and advanced analytics to deliver exceptional results for SSRS’s clients. Continuing to oversee and enhance the research process from study design through analysis and reporting, Kristen will guide her team of research and project directors, fostering mentorship and collaboration.

“Kristen is a creative and strategic thinker who consistently transforms data into actionable insights,” remarked Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS. “Her promotion is well-deserved, and we are eager to see her continue driving excellence within our organization and for our clients.”

With over 30 years in the field, she began her career coordinating National Exit Poll field efforts and data collection for ABC News and The Washington Post. Her career spans extensive work at the intersection of social science and commercial research, where she has designed innovative qualitative and quantitative studies and used a variety of multivariate analytic techniques to help clients achieve mission-critical objectives. She holds an MA in Communications Research from the Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania and an AB in English and Government from Cornell University. Her expertise has included managing high-profile polling projects, directing academic research for top universities, and providing actionable insights for major clients such as Marquette University Law School, The Washington Post, Fannie Mae, Cornell University, and the University of Maryland. Kristen is an active member of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR), serves as a Member-at-Large of PANJAAPOR (AAPOR’s PA and NJ Regional Chapter), and has contributed to the ABC News Election Decision Desk team since 1994, where she currently serves as the House Team Lead.

