Glen Mills, PA – February 27, 2024 – SSRS, the public opinion and research firm redefining research to impact positive change, recently welcomed Kristen Purcell, Ph.D., as a Senior Vice President.

With over 25 years in research design and analytics, strategic business development, and change management, Kristen will empower SSRS to focus on new growth opportunities. In this role, she will lead a large research team, develop new and existing business, and provide insight into the strategic direction of the organization. Her experience in consumer and market research, government program evaluation, and proprietary panels is an enormous asset for the SSRS team.

Melissa Herrmann, SSRS President, said, “Kristen brings a distinctive and diverse depth of experience, professionalism, and creativity to SSRS. She is a natural leader with a clear vision for the future and a great reputation in the industry. We are excited to apply her knowledge to our solutions and build even stronger offerings for our clients and partners.”

Kristen joins SSRS following several years at Consumer Reports, where she served as Vice President, Chief Research and Analytics Officer. Additionally, she has held positions at Mathematica Policy Research, Pew Research Center, and Princeton Survey Research Associates. She has a doctorate in Sociology from Rutgers University. Her focus on the intersection of media technology and culture continues to inform her work today. She is a long time AAPOR member and regularly attends conferences focused on qualitative methodologies and consumer experience research.

