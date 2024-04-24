Glen Mills, PA – April 24, 2024 – SSRS, the public opinion and research firm redefining research to impact positive change, announced today that Susan Sherr, Ph.D., has been promoted to Executive Vice President – Demographic and Policy Research.

With this appointment, Susan expands her current leadership role to lead the development of the SSRS State-level Research Center of Excellence. This initiative focuses on innovative, multi-mode approaches to conducting high quality state and local research. Using a combination of the probability-based SSRS Opinion Panel and address based sampling as a foundation, she will guide the advancement of an empirically-driven infrastructure to support research in this key area.

Susan will continue to oversee the SSRS health interview research portfolio, directing critical studies including the UCLA California Health Interview Survey (CHIS), the Massachusetts Center for Health Information and Analysis’ (CHIA) Massachusetts Health Insurance Survey (MHIS), the State Health Access Data Assistance Center (SHADAC) at the University of Minnesota and Minnesota Department of Health’s Minnesota Health Access Survey (MNHAS), and the Oregon Health Authority’s Health Insurance Survey (OHIS), as well other large scale projects like the Annual Survey of Refugees with the Urban Institute.

SSRS President, Melissa Herrmann, commented, “Susan has made tremendous contributions to SSRS over the last 16 years. An accomplished researcher, she has designed and executed some of our most challenging research studies and has significantly expanded our health research expertise. Her level of dedication has made a lasting impact on her team, her clients, and in the industry overall, and this promotion is a reflection of her influence on our work.”

Susan was hired as Research Director just prior to the forming of SSRS in 2008. Since that time, Susan has advanced health policy work at SSRS, and built a team of skilled and dedicated professionals who carry out that work in service of improving healthcare for a variety of populations. She also leads projects that provide valuable research on refugees to the US and people with disabilities as they engage with the political system. Susan has served as an outward facing representative of SSRS as past-President of PANJAAPOR, the Chapter Liaison and Support Subcommittee Chair for AAPOR’s Membership and Chapter Relations Committee, and as the Local Events Subcommittee Chair for the 2023 AAPOR conference in Philadelphia.

# # #

About SSRS:

SSRS is a full-service public opinion and survey research firm with a dedicated team of critical thinkers. We have genuine enthusiasm for our work and a shared goal to connect people through research. SSRS solutions include groundbreaking approaches fit for purpose: the SSRS Opinion Panel and Omnibus, Encipher, additional online solutions, and custom research programs. Our research areas include Health Care and Health Policy, Public Opinion and Policy, Lifestyle, and Sports and Entertainment. SSRS projects include complex strategic and tactical initiatives in the US and in more than 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.ssrs.com for more information.

Press Contact: Karin Bandoian | kbandoian@ssrs.com