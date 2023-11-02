Glen Mills, PA – November 2, 2023 – SSRS, the full-service public opinion and research firm that is redefining research to impact positive change, announced today that Karin Bandoian has been promoted to Vice President of Brand and Creative Strategy.

In this role, Karin drives the SSRS creative strategy using a brand-focused approach to refine and optimize communications initiatives. Head of the communications team, her primary focus is developing impactful, integrated campaigns that align with emerging trends and enhance established marketing objectives. She applies data-driven insights to influence creative tactics and upholds brand guidelines while inspiring new and innovative approaches that maintain a cohesive brand identity.

Melissa Herrmann, SSRS president, said, “Karin has a strong point of view on what makes great creative. She owns the content that leaves our firm, refining all communication to ensure timely and valuable messaging for our audience. Her design and marketing expertise has elevated our corporate image, and she has been instrumental in strengthening the equity of the SSRS brand.”

Celebrating her 15th year with the AUS organization, Karin has helped plan and execute essentially every aspect of the SSRS branding, communications, and marketing efforts. Her areas of expertise include content creation, social media marketing, data visualization, and design. Additionally, as part of the data-related portfolio of offerings from SSRS, Karin manages design, visualization, and web projects for a range of SSRS clients, including those in the public health, political and entertainment sectors.

