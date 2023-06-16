Glen Mills, PA – June 16, 2023 – SSRS, the full-service public opinion and research firm known for innovative methodologies and optimized research designs, announced today that Robyn Rapoport has been promoted to EVP – Health Care, Public Policy Research and Strategic Initiatives.

With this appointment, Ms. Rapoport takes a leadership role in the development of company initiatives, focusing initially on the expansion of the SSRS qualitative research practice. Robyn will lead the SSRS strategic vision for qualitative research including creating and implementing best practices, identifying opportunities, and expanding further the capabilities of the SSRS qualitative team. She will work closely with Darby Steiger, SSRS’s new Director of Qualitative Research and Survey Design.

Robyn will continue to support her existing client relationships with a focus on health care, health policy and public policy research. She will serve as a consultant for all SSRS solutions and work with leadership to provide insight into areas of opportunity.

SSRS President, Melissa Herrmann, commented, “Robyn has had a vision for the SSRS qualitative offering for some time, and we are excited to see that blossom. There is no one better suited than Robyn to take our qualitative solutions to the next level. Her dedication to detail is matched only by her passion for research, and her knowledge in this area will bolster the work we are currently doing and put SSRS on the map as a leader in understanding the social reality of individuals.”

Robyn joined SSRS in 2008 and has helped grow the Health Care and Health/Public Policy business, design and execute challenging research studies, and delight a high-profile roster of clients. She is grateful to partner with clients who want to make a difference, including the Commonwealth Fund, the Pew Charitable Trusts, the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts, the Kaiser Family Foundation, the Urban Institute, Chapman University, and the American Jewish Committee. Since 2013, Robyn has directed the International Health Policy Surveys on behalf of the Commonwealth Fund, along with research organizations in affiliate countries. Internally, Robyn also has a guiding hand in the development of SSRS’s internal educational and diversity efforts. On behalf of the industry, Robyn has served on multiple committees for the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) over the years, including the Education Committee and the History/Heritage Committee. She is also a Co-founder and Past President of PANJAAPOR.

