Congratulations to SSRS EVP Robyn Rapoport on her election to the Board of Trustees for JASA, a non-profit organization serving older adults in New York since 1968. We are so proud of Robyn’s accomplishments and pleased she can bring her expertise in health and public policy research and, in particular, her experience studying the needs and aspirations of the aging population to one of NYC’s largest and most respected social service organizations. We feel certain that Robyn will make a valuable contribution in support of JASA’s mission “to sustain and enrich the lives of the aging in the NY area, so they can remain in the community with dignity and autonomy.”