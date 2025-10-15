Glen Mills, PA – October 15, 2025 – SSRS, a full-service market and survey research firm, announced today that it has acquired Edison Research, a recognized leader in quantitative and qualitative research. Edison joins SSRS with a deep background in election and media research, strengthening SSRS’s expertise in public opinion, election polling, and audience research.

Since 2003, Edison Research has been the sole provider of election day polling for the National Election Pool in the U.S., and has conducted election polls internationally, with projects spanning Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company is also known worldwide for its influential studies on audio, podcasting, and digital media.

“By bringing Edison Research and SSRS together, we’re combining two teams with a shared passion for research and innovation,” said Melissa Herrmann, President of SSRS. “Our alliance expands the ways we can support our research partners and deepens our ability to help the public, media, and policymakers make sense of how people think, vote, and engage with the world. We are moving into the future as one team—ready for what’s next.”

Edison Research founders Joe Lenski and Larry Rosin will be joining the leadership of SSRS, supporting the company’s continued evolution and commitment to excellence in research.

“Joining SSRS marks an exciting new chapter for Edison Research,” said Larry Rosin, Co-founder and President of Edison Research. “Both companies are dedicated to rigorous methodologies, trusted insights, and advancing the field of research. Together, we will build on Edison’s legacy in audio and election studies while creating new opportunities for growth.”

Joe Lenski, Co-founder and EVP of Edison Research, commented, “Collectively, our organizations bring unmatched expertise across qualitative and quantitative research, media insights, and public opinion measurement. We look forward to delivering cutting-edge research in new and evolving areas.”

SSRS and Edison will continue to serve clients with the rigor for which both firms are known, while introducing expanded research offerings. With shared values of transparency, quality, and originality, the combined expertise will strengthen clients’ services and contribute to a more informed and knowledgeable society.

# # # #

About SSRS

SSRS is breaking the mold on what research companies can do. A full-service market and survey research firm, we use the latest data collection best practices and apply cutting-edge survey methodologies backed by insight from our industry-leading team. We have genuine enthusiasm for our work and a shared goal to connect people through research. Our solutions include groundbreaking approaches fit for purpose: the SSRS Opinion Panel, Encipher®, SSRS Virtual Insights, the SSRS Text Message panel, and more. Our research areas focus on Health Care and Health Policy, Public Opinion and Policy, Political and Election Polling, Consumer and Lifestyle, and Sports and Entertainment.

About Edison Research

Edison Research conducts survey research and provides strategic information to a broad array of clients worldwide, having conducted research in 66 countries. Edison Research’s The Infinite Dial® series has been the survey of record for digital audio, social media, podcasting, smart speakers, and other media-related technologies since 1998. The company’s Share of Ear® survey is the only single-source measure of all audio in the U.S. Edison Research is the leading podcast research company in the world, producing the only survey-based data on podcast listening in the U.S, Edison Podcast Metrics, and has conducted research for many companies in the space.

Press Contacts:

Karin Bandoian: kbandoian@ssrs.com

Jackie Vermeulen: jvermeulen@ssrs.com