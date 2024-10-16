Glen Mills, PA – October 16, 2024 – SSRS, the full-service public opinion and research firm that is redefining research to impact positive change, announced today that Darby Steiger has been promoted to Vice President of Innovation and Solutions.

In this role, Ms. Steiger will spearhead the advancement of the core SSRS research products while driving cutting-edge approaches to the firm’s qualitative and quantitative research divisions.

Since joining the company in 2023, Darby has been instrumental in expanding the SSRS qualitative research practice. Her deep expertise, creative thinking, and pragmatic approach have delighted clients and led to substantial growth. Under her leadership, the SSRS qualitative practice has expanded to include innovative solutions used by prominent clients including The Washington Post, the Pew Research Center, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Darby will also bring her unique vision and dynamic leadership to a broader range of SSRS offerings. In addition to continuing her oversight of the qualitative research sector, she will promote development in key areas such as the SSRS Opinion Panel (a nationally representative probability-based panel), Encipher® (proprietary calibration technique), SSRS Business Insights, SSRS Virtual Insights, and SSRS Custom Panels. She will motivate cross-functional teams in designing and executing products and services that align to client needs and help advance research in the marketplace.

SSRS president, Melissa Herrmann, praised Darby’s contributions: “From day one, Darby has guided the success of our qualitative practice. I’m excited to see how she applies her creativity and strategic insight to an even broader set of research areas at SSRS, particularly to help us promote growth of the SSRS Opinion Panel.”

For more than 25 years, Darby has been helping clients leverage high quality research to address some of our nation’s most challenging issues. She trained at the University of Michigan, with dual Masters’ degrees in Survey Methodology and Public Policy. Prior to SSRS, she held key roles at Westat and Gallup. She is an active member of the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR), having served on its Executive Council and as Chair of the 2022 AAPOR conference.

