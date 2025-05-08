Chris Jackson Joins SSRS as Senior Vice President

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Glen Mills, PA – May 8, 2025 – SSRS, the public opinion and research firm redefining research to impact positive change, recently welcomed Chris Jackson as a Senior Vice President.

Chris will lead the new Civil Society Research Division at SSRS, a practice focused on partnering with organizations with democracy and governance issues looking for an independent, reputable strategic advisor. The practice is dedicated to uniting all the strands of research that focus on understanding and improving American public life. Our approach combines politics and governance, media and information, and commerce and the economy to understand a complete picture of the American experience.

SSRS President, Melissa Herrmann, said, “Chris is a well-known and respected researcher with a deep background in public polling and strategic insights. We are very pleased that he has joined SSRS and look forward to integrating his expertise and creating additional resources for our research partners. His appointment underscores our ongoing commitment to rigorous research and thought leadership in the evolving landscape of public opinion and societal engagement. ”

Prior to joining SSRS, Chris was the public polling lead for Ipsos, working with major media, producing polling in partnership with or featured by the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, ABC News, CNN, Reuters, Axios, Politico, as well as numerous international news outlets. He is an expert on American electoral and public polling with a deep background in the American political system. Beyond politics, Chris has worked across a wide range of research subjects – including technology, healthcare, policy, energy and consumer issues – and mastered a wide range of research techniques– including multiple survey methodologies, focus group moderating, in-depth interviewing, and others.

# # #