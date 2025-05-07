Using both traditional and evolving methods to better understand what is on the mind of the public is important when conducting qualitative research. In this episode of POP, the Public Opinion Podcast, Darby Steiger, Vice President of Innovation and Solutions, SSRS explains how qualitative research complements surveys by uncovering the “why” behind public opinions, offering deeper insights into people’s beliefs and experiences. She also highlights the shift to virtual and asynchronous research methods after the COVID-19 pandemic and how these innovations are changing the landscape of data collection.

Host:

Sarah Spell, Research Officer, Pew Charitable Trusts

Guest:

Darby Steiger, SSRS VP of Innovation & Solutions

Executive Producer:

Robert Torongo, Executive Vice President, Burson

Technical Producer and Editor:

Erin Spain, MS, Studio Spain Media Group, LLC