SSRS recently co-authored an article published in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease, in collaboration with the Michael J. Fox Foundation and neurologists at Duke University, the University of Pittsburgh, and the University of Toronto. The article was based on a series of in-depth interviews our SSRS qualitative team conducted to explore the fears and uncertainties of people with Parkinson’s disease (PD). The objective of the study was to understand the range of fears and uncertainties people with PD experienced at the moment of diagnosis, in their current lives, and as they look ahead to the future. The findings will be used to help clinicians be more aware of their patients’ needs and to help them to better support the emotional well-being of people living with PD.

The article was co-authored by SSRS VP Darby Steiger and EVP Robyn Rapoport.