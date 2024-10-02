The stakes were high for a vice-presidential debate, so The Washington Post once again asked uncommitted, swing-state voters in real time about their reactions to Tuesday’s debate.

The debate reaction group was conducted during and after the Oct. 1 debate by SSRS for The Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government. The participants responded to a spring Post-Schar School poll of voters in six swing states, and all said they were undecided or “probably” voting for Harris or Trump before the debate.