In the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump, The Washington Post tried something new: We asked a group of uncommitted, swing-state voters in real time about their reactions to Tuesday’s debate.

The debate reaction group was conducted during and after the Sept. 10 debate by SSRS for The Washington Post and George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government. All 25 participants responded to a spring Post-Schar School poll of voters in six swing states, and all said they were undecided or “probably” voting for Harris or Trump before the debate.