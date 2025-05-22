New data from the Lenfest Institute for Journalism confirms what Philadelphians everywhere already know: Philly pride runs deep. The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, as part of the Every Voice, Every Vote initiative, recently collaborated with our qualitative team at SSRS to conduct focus groups with Philadelphians across the city. Participants expressed a genuine love for the city and a sincere desire to see it improve in the areas of public safety, education, and clean & green initiatives.