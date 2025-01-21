The Washington Post asked Americans in real time about their reactions to President Trump’s inaugural address in collaboration with George Mason University’s Schar School. The inauguration reaction group was conducted during and after Trump’s inaugural address by SSRS. The participants were recruited through the SSRS Opinion Panel, a national survey panel recruited through random sampling of U.S. households. The reaction group was designed to roughly mirror the American public and offer an intimate window into how a cross-section of the electorate is thinking and feeling about Trump’s inaugural address in real time.